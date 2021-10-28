Key facts: As The Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, Worldpay from FIS will power merchant processing technology that allows Nationals fans to pay for tickets, food, beverages, merchandise and sports betting at Nationals Park. FIS and the Washington Nationals are creating a newly renovated club and high-end fan experience at Nationals Park. A first-of-its-kind analytics platform …

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that it is the newest partner of the Washington Nationals. As the Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS will provide best-in-class merchant processing technology to improve the ballpark experience. The partnership also includes a renovation of the ballpark’s Champions Club which features an enhanced and elevated fan experience for Nationals fans.

Worldpay from FIS will allow Nationals fans to seamlessly pay for tickets, food, beverages, merchandise and sports betting at the ballpark. Utilizing FIS’ first-of-its-kind analytics platform will allow the Nationals to deliver a more personalized experience to fans.

“The Nationals are raising the bar for technology innovation at the ballpark,” said Bruce Lowthers, President, FIS. “Through our collaboration, fans can continue to make purchases effortlessly and spend more time watching the game. We’re thrilled to be a part of the Nationals’ game time experience and their vision to put their fans first.”

The FIS Champions Club will commemorate the District of Columbia’s rich and ever-growing baseball history and display the team’s awards and accolades, including the 2019 Commissioner’s Trophy from the Nationals’ World Series win. Fans will enjoy upgraded décor and an elevated food and beverage experience, including gourmet burgers, dessert stations, signature cocktails, all-inclusive fountain beverages and more. The FIS Champions Club will welcome fans on Opening Day 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with FIS to bring our fans an unparalleled experience in D.C. sports,” said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports Group. “The Club renovation will be a stunning tribute to baseball’s history in D.C. and give our fans a best-in-class experience. In addition, FIS’ technology will be an important part of our frictionless payments strategy and will help us provide a more personalized, streamlined ballpark experience to everyone.”

