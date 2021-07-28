IIROC Trade Resumption – REAL

Fintech

Trading resumes in:

Company: Real Matters Inc.

TSX Symbol: REAL

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:39:29 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/28/c1047.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

