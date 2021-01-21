Leveljump Virtually Opens The Market

Mitch Geisler Chief Executive Officer, LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (“Leveljump” or the “Company”), and his team joined Dani Lipkin Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company’s new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Leveljump Healthcare is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies. For more information visit http://www.leveljumphealthcare.com/

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021

Time: 9:00am – 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

