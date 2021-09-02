Jackpot Digital Inc. . Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent from a casino located in the Midwestern, United States for five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs on a ninety-day trial period basis, and which is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvalsPresident & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, “We are seeing growing interest for our Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs including in new markets and are …

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the “Company” or “Jackpot”) (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent from a casino located in the Midwestern, United States for five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs on a ninety-day trial period basis, and which is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, “We are seeing growing interest for our Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs including in new markets and are now commencing the licensing process for this new jurisdiction. Licensing is a critical step toward opening new markets and varies by jurisdiction. We are determined to enter new markets in a pragmatic manner to create as large a product footprint as possible. Our objective is to add licenses for several new strategic jurisdictions, and we have brought in staff dedicated to managing and streamlining our license applications process. While the regulatory process is necessary and takes time to build, it ultimately strengthens the Company’s future.”

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

