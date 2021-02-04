Ceylon Graphite Corp. is pleased to announce that it has designed and launched an expanded drill program at one of its properties in Sri Lanka, with drilling commencing on its H1 site. H1 is one of 121 grids held by Ceylon Graphite’s subsidiary Sarcon Development Ltd under EL 222. The initial phase of the drill program will include 6 new 220 to 250 meters bore holes and has been designed to develop the …

Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has designed and launched an expanded drill program at one of its properties in Sri Lanka, with drilling commencing on its H1 site. H1 is one of 121 grids held by Ceylon Graphite’s subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd under EL 222. The initial phase of the drill program will include 6 new 220 to 250 meters bore holes and has been designed to develop the parameters of the H1 mine. The Company has also retained the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Technical Services drilling team to provide an additional drill rig and operators to complement its own drill rig and drilling team.

Drilling at the H1 grid commenced in 2019, four bore holes were drilled and adit clearing started prior to the cessation of operations due to COVID-19 related delays these bore holes resulted in graphite veins of varying thickness being intercepted at various depths between 67 to 142 meters. Please see the Company’s press release of 28 th June 2019 for more information.

“We are pleased to begin drilling at scale again and look forward to completing the drill program in the next few months,” said Ceylon Graphite, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Parashar. “Previous drilling at H1 has produced good results and we anticipate even better results in this program due to the close proximity to the recently discovered large high grade surface vein. In addition to the drilling, we have restarted work on an adit which will follow the vein in the overburden up to the rock and then will be converted into a shaft to access the mine.”

The company controls 121 grids with each grid being one square kilometre areas well-known for its historical graphite production. Commercial production began at Ceylon’s K1 site in 2020 and the Company has initiated the application process for an Industrial Mining License Category A for its M1 site, on which it expects to begin commercial production in Q3 2021. Ceylon is currently one of very few public companies that is in commercial production and unique due to the high-grade nature of its vein graphite.

The updated 2021 drilling program has been designed to:

Follow up the successful 2019 drill campaign at the H1 site

Assess VLF data (conductivity) to understand vein direction

Develop additional drill targets along known veins to help identify quantity and depth as well as identify offshoot veins, vein intersections and caverns.

Confirmation and formalization of resource estimate for H1 over the following 6 months

Start geological work and drilling in the rest of the 10 prioritized grids with the second Sarcon drill.

Provide sufficient date to file 43-101 compliant resource reports for each site.

Oversight of the drilling program by Senior Consultant Geologist Dr. Ranjith Premasiri. Dr. Premasiri has a PhD In Geophysics from the United Kingdom and is a Chartered Geologist. He is a Professor in the Department of Earth Resources at Moratuwa University in Sri Lanka (Department Head 2016-2019). He has also worked at the Geological Society and Mines Bureau of Sri Lanka. He is currently the President of the Geological Society of Sri Lanka and was General Secretary of the Institute of Geology, Sri Lanka 2009 – 2016.

Qualified Person

Donald K.D. Baxter, P. Eng is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

