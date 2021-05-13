TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (“Star Diamond” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Harvey Bay 137,010,475 89.85% 15,478,127 10.15% Ewan Mason 139,806,872 91.68% 12,681,730 8.32% Kenneth MacNeill 136,567,546 89.56% 15,921,056 10.44% Lisa Riley 142,219,509 93.27% 10,269,093 6.73%

In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting: a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the Corporation’s independent auditors; a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan; a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation’s Performance Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan; and a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation’s Deferred Share Unit Plan.

Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

