Star Diamond Corporation Announces the Results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

- May 13th, 2021

TSX: DIAM  Star Diamond Corporation is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021 . Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below: In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting: a resolution to re-appoint KPMG …

TSX: DIAM

 Star Diamond Corporation (“Star Diamond” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Harvey Bay

137,010,475

89.85%

15,478,127

10.15%

Ewan Mason

139,806,872

91.68%

12,681,730

8.32%

Kenneth MacNeill

136,567,546

89.56%

15,921,056

10.44%

Lisa Riley

142,219,509

93.27%

10,269,093

6.73%

In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting: a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the Corporation’s independent auditors; a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan; a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation’s Performance Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan; and a resolution for the reconfirmation and continuation of the Corporation’s Deferred Share Unit Plan.

Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/13/c0347.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

