Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce another recovery of significance from its 100% owned Karowe Mine. A magnificent unbroken Type IIa 378 carat gem quality top white diamond was recently recovered from milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe ( image attached ). This recovery is the 2 nd +300 carat gem quality diamond to be recovered this year from direct milling of the M/PK(S) unit, a further testament to the strong resource and process circuit performance at Karowe. The 378 carat and the 341 carat diamonds were recovered from the Coarse XRT circuit. Please view PDF version

Eira Thomas, Lucara’s CEO commented: “This superb 378 carat diamond is our second +300 carat recovery so far this year, marking a strong early start to 2021. The 378 carat joins a rare and special lineage of exceptional, high value diamonds recovered at Karowe and continues to highlight the wonderful diamond potential of Botswana . Continued and consistent recovery of large diamonds, such as the 378 carat and 341 carat stones, comes at a critical time and provides continued strength and additional foundation to the opportunity to finance and build the underground expansion at Karowe that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026. We look forward to a safe, productive and busy 2021.”

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. John Armstrong , Ph.D. P.Geol., Vice-President, Technical Services of the Company and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

