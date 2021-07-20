Thunder Bay, ON, Canada – White Metal Resources Corp. is pleased to provide an update from its Australian joint venture partner Noronex Limited on their current exploration program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project in Namibia . The Namibian Project comprises three Exclusive Prospecting Licences that cover 78,000 hectares, referred to as the Witvlei and Dordabis properties. The Project is prospective for …

Thunder Bay, ON, Canada (ABN Newswire) – White Metal Resources Corp. (CVE:WHM) (FRA:CGK1) (OTCMKTS:TNMLF) is pleased to provide an update from its Australian joint venture partner Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) (“Noronex”) on their current exploration program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project (the “Property” or “Project”) in Namibia (see Noronex ASX news release dated 8 July 2021*). The Namibian Project comprises three Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs) that cover 78,000 hectares, referred to as the Witvlei (EPL 7028 and EPL 7029) and Dordabis (EPL 7030) properties. The Project is prospective for sedimentary hosted Cu-Ag mineralisation within the prolific Kalahari Copper Belt that spans Namibia and Botswana.

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, “This is great news for our shareholders and I am very pleased to have Noronex as a partner. They continue to demonstrate that they are very committed to moving the DorWit copper-silver project forward and have outlined some exceptional copper targets for drilling. I look forward to receiving the results from the upcoming drilling program.”

Highlights

– Field visits by the Noronex team were undertaken in May and June to finalise drill planning. The visits confirmed sub-cropping copper mineralisation at geochemistry soil targets.

– Five high priority prospects defined for drill testing for large scale sediment hosted copper deposit including:

o sub-cropping copper at Dalheim with two-kilometre strike extent.

o gossan float at Gemboksvlei on a one-kilometre-long copper soil anomaly.

o outcropping copper at Otjiwaru over an 800 m wide zone.

o a 2.5 by 1.2 km copper-in-soil anomaly in an altered structural zone south of Okasewa.

o unexplained copper soil anomalies at the Christiadore prospect.

– Access agreements have been signed with landowners for the commencement of drilling, and a contract with a suitable drilling contractor is currently being finalised.

– A program of over fifty holes is being planned to test these targets.

– Trial IP survey is also planned at Gemboksvlei and Okasewa to define their IP signature.

– Meetings were held in-country with the Ministry of Mines, consultants appointed, and a subsidiary company and bank accounts established.

For additional information on the DorWit copper-silver project, please click the following link:

https://www.whitemetalres.com/dorwit-cu-ag.html

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

To view the Noronex news release, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1JY17UTS

About White Metal Resources Corp:

White Metal Resources Corp. (CVE:WHM) (FRA:CGK1) (OTCMKTS:TMNLF) is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company’s two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

Source:

White Metal Resources Corp

Contact:

Michael Stares

President and CEO

White Metal Resources Corp.

Phone: +1 (807) 358-2420

Nancy Massicotte

Investor Relations

IR Pro Communications Inc.

Phone: +1 (604) 507-3377

TF: +1 (866) 503-3377

nancy@irprocommunications.com