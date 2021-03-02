Copper

Investing News
.

Sterling Metals Announces Participation in Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

- March 2nd, 2021
sterling metals logo

Sterling Metals is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021. Mathew Wilson – CEO will be presenting on March 5th at 830 Eastern Standard time. For more information andor to register for …

Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Mathew Wilson – CEO will be presenting on March 5th at 830 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Sterling Metals
Mathew Wilson
416-643-7638
mwilson@sterlingmetals.ca
www.sterlingmetals.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Sterling Metals

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Sterling Metals using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Sterling Metals: New Silver Discoveries in Newfoundland
Paraguay, an Emerging World-class Mining Jurisdiction

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×