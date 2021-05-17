Nobel29 Resources Corp. has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. to participate in Zimtu’s ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month from the Company for a period of twelve months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the term of the agreement. ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering …

Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) (the “Company”) has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. (“Zimtu”) to participate in Zimtu’s ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month from the Company for a period of twelve months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the term of the agreement.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu’s network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Nobel29 Resources Corp.

The Company, through its option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), holds interests in the Algarrobo IOCG Copper Project (the “Project”), located in the coastal IOCG (Iron, Oxide, Copper, Gold) belt in northern Chile, approximately 25 km from the port of Caldera on the Pacific Ocean. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Nobel can exercise its option and acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Project.

