TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) today reported that 2021 production guidance for its Candelaria Copper Mining Complex (“Candelaria”) in Chile is reduced to 150,000–155,000 t of copper and 85,000–90,000 oz of gold on a 100% basis.

Candelaria has operated in line with forecasts to-date during the second quarter of 2021, however, the Company will be adjusting the near-term mining sequence in Phase 10 of the Candelaria open pit for the second half of the year, which will impact the amount of direct ore mined and available for processing. The open pit contains known fault zones and the Company continuously monitors these areas in the normal course of operations. The Company is implementing measures needed to manage the production risks in a localized area of Phase 10 that, while nominal in volume, has the potential to impact activities on lower levels and the main ramp. To reduce these risks, the Company has determined that various precautionary steps are appropriate, including a wider step out in the area, mining smaller benches, with smaller blasts and delaying mining immediately below the fault zones to later phases. This additional caution while mining in the Phase 10 fault zone areas will remove ore from this phase of mining, impact productivity and result in less ore production from the area over the remainder of this year.

Average copper mill feed grades for the Candelaria Copper Mining Complex in the second half of 2021, incorporating a greater portion of feed to be sourced from low-grade stockpiled ores, is expected to average 0.64% copper, resulting in the expected feed grade for the year to average 0.59% copper. This compares to the 2018 Technical Report forecast grade of 0.65% copper in 2021. Mill throughput for the complex is expected to average approximately 76,800 tpd this year incorporating the expected mix in ore types and remaining planned maintenance stops on the Candelaria mill in July and September.

The Company is reviewing the impacts of the change in mine sequence on the life-of-mine plan and will update the outlook for future years, if needed, pending the outcome of that review. C1 cash cost guidance for Candelaria for 2021 should not be relied upon. The production outlook for the Company’s other operations, as well as C1 cash-cost guidance, will be provided in July with the release of the second quarter operating results.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on June 21, 2021 at 02:00 Eastern Time .

Other Information

The Technical Information in this release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Gatley, BSc (Eng), CENG MIMMM, Vice President – Technical Services of the Company, a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101. Mr. Gatley has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

