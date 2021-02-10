Copper

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – EMO

- February 10th, 2021
Emerita logo

Trading resumes in: Company: Emerita Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: EMO All Issues: Yes Resumption : 8:00 AM 2112021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Emerita Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: EMO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 2/11/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/10/c3737.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Emerita Resources

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Emerita Resources using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Top Junior Zinc Stocks on the TSXV
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: First Cobalt Rises on Government Investment
Emerita Resources Announces Private Placement
Emerita Resources Provides Corporate Update

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×