IIROC Trading Halt – PGZ

- May 20th, 2021
The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Pan Global Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PGZ

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:14 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/20/c0517.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

