IIROC Trading Halt – COR

- March 30th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Camino Minerals Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: COR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 am

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

