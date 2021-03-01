Copper

Getchell Gold Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

- March 1st, 2021
Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

President Mike Sieb will be presenting on March 4th at 3:40 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Getchell Gold Corp.
William Wagener
1-303-517-8764
info@getchellgold.com
www.getchellgold.com

