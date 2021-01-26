First Quantum Minerals Ltd. today announced preliminary production for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, and guidance for production, capital expenditure and costs for the years 2021 to 2023. 2020 PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION The Company achieved its highest ever annual copper production of 779kt, an 11% increase from 2019, attributable to record-breaking production at Sentinel and the resilience of other …

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX:FM) today announced preliminary production for the three months (“Q4”) and year ended December 31, 2020, and guidance for production, capital expenditure and costs for the years 2021 to 2023.

2020 PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

The Company achieved its highest ever annual copper production of 779kt, an 11% increase from 2019, attributable to record-breaking production at Sentinel and the resilience of other operations, particularly Cobre Panama, in dealing with the significant challenges brought about by COVID-19 during the year. Copper production in Q4 2020 was 203kt, in line with Q4 2019.

Sentinel achieved record copper production of 251kt for the full year, 31kt more than 2019, reflecting a significant increase in throughput to 57 million tonnes for the year. Copper production in Q4 2020 of 63kt was an increase of 24% from Q4 2019 resulting from the continued higher throughput and favourable grades.

Cobre Panama copper production in Q4 2020 of 66kt was an increase of 6kt from Q4 2019, as the mine continued to operate under strict protocols in line with guidelines from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Panama (“MINSA”), and the planned 7-day shutdown of the SAG mills in October.

Kansanshi copper production in Q4 2020 was 53kt, a decline of 8kt from Q4 2019 resulting from the lower grades and oxide recoveries.

The production figures provided herein are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final production figures will be confirmed in the Company’s financial results for Q4 and year ended December 31, 2020.

000’s Q4

2020 Q4

2019 Year

2020 Year

2019 Copper production (tonnes) 1,2 203 204 779 702 Gold production (ounces) 2 69 78 265 257 Nickel production (tonnes) 6 – 13 –

Copper (000’s tonnes) 1,2 Q4

2020 Q4

2019 Year

2020 Year

2019 Cobre Panama 2 66 60 206 147 Kansanshi 53 61 221 232 Sentinel 63 51 251 220 Las Cruces 10 18 54 48 Other 11 14 47 55 203 204 779 702

Gold production (000’s ounces) 2 Q4

2020 Q4

2019 Year

2020 Year

2019 Cobre Panama 2 25 28 85 60 Kansanshi 30 36 128 145 Other 14 14 52 52 69 78 265 257

1 Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only. Production does not include output from the Kansanshi smelter.

2 Copper and gold production volumes in 2019 include pre-commercial and commercial production from Cobre Panama. Cobre Panama declared commercial production from September 1, 2019.

Copper (000’s tonnes) Q4

2020 Q4

2019 Year

2020 Year

2019 Commercial 203 204 779 634 Pre-commercial – – – 68 203 204 779 702

Gold (000’s ounces) Q4

2020 Q4

2019 Year

2020 Year

2019 Commercial 69 78 265 233 Pre-commercial – – – 24 69 78 265 257

Nickel production (000’s tonnes) Q4

2020 Q4

2019 Year

2020 Year

2019 Ravensthorpe 6 – 13 –

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Company continues to maintain defensive health and sanitary protocols and to support the government health authorities in each jurisdiction according to the needs across all of its sites and operations to combat the spread of COVID-19. As the pandemic has worsened globally, the Company has identified several cases amongst the workforce. All of the cases have been effectively contained and isolated, according to the established protocols and in coordination with local health authorities, with limited impact to operations. The Company will continue to employ measures to ensure minimal spread of the contagion and the health and wellbeing of our workforce continues to be a priority.

2021 – 2023 GUIDANCE

Guidance is based on a number of assumptions and estimates as of December 31, 2020, including among other things, assumptions about metal prices and anticipated costs and expenditures. The unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19 pose some additional risk to the accuracy of forward looking information. Production guidance and cost guidance includes current assumptions on the impact of COVID-19 on operations. Guidance involves estimates of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different.

Production guidance

000’s 2021 2022 2023 Copper (tonnes) 785 – 850 805 – 860 820 – 880 Gold (ounces) 280 – 300 280 – 300 290 – 310 Nickel (tonnes) 23 – 27 25 – 30 27 – 32

Production guidance by operation

Copper

000’s tonnes 2021 2022 2023 Cobre Panama 300 – 330 310 – 340 330 – 360 Kansanshi 210 – 225 200 – 210 210 – 220 Sentinel 230 – 250 265 – 280 270 – 290 Other sites 1 45 30 10

1 2021 and 2022 include some production for Las Cruces tailings processing.

Gold

000’s ounces 2021 2022 2023 Cobre Panama 120 – 130 135 – 145 145 – 155 Kansanshi 120 – 130 115 – 125 115 – 125 Other sites 40 30 30

Nickel

000’s tonnes 2021 2022 2023 Ravensthorpe 23 – 27 25 – 30 27 – 32

Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost

Copper ($/ lb) 2021 2022 2023 C1 1.20 – 1.40 1.20 – 1.40 1.20 – 1.40 AISC 1.70 – 1.85 1.70 – 1.85 1.70 – 1.85 Nickel ($/ lb) 2021 2022 2023 C1 5.00 – 5.50 4.40 – 4.90 4.20 – 4.70 AISC 5.50 – 6.00 4.90 – 5.40 4.70 – 5.20

The 2021 nickel AISC guidance range is affected by latest production guidance as well as foreign exchange rates and higher royalties related to higher nickel prices.

Capital expenditure

Capital spending in 2020 was approximately $50m lower than the previously issued guidance of $675m.

Capital expenditure of $950m is expected in 2021 and 2022, which includes $40m in each year on the smelter expansion at Kansanshi. 2021 and 2022 also includes a total of approximately $100m in capital expenditures deferred from 2020.

In 2023, capital expenditure is expected to be $1,050m and includes $270m for the proposed S3 expansion at Kansanshi. This project is subject to board approval and the timing could be accelerated or delayed depending on capital availability, commodity prices and the Zambian fiscal regime. Project capital expenditure across the three years also provides for the expansion to 100mtpa at Cobre Panama. The majority of this capital is for pre-strip and mine fleet for Colina pit and process plant upgrades including the secondary crushing screening plant and the sixth ball mill. Sustaining capital expenditure is on average approximately $250m per year, but is expected to be up to $40m higher in 2021 with planned maintenance of the Kansanshi smelter.

$ million 2021 2022 2023 Capitalized stripping 250 250 250 Sustaining capital and other projects 700 700 800 Total capital expenditure 950 950 1,050

