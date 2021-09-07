Copper Fox Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market effective September 7, 2021. The Company has been upgraded from the Pink® market and will continue to trade under the symbol CPFXF. The Company has also retained the services of Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. to provide investor relations services.Elmer B. Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of …

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (“Copper Fox” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market effective September 7, 2021. The Company has been upgraded from the Pink® market and will continue to trade under the symbol CPFXF. The Company has also retained the services of Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (“Stonegate”) to provide investor relations services.

Elmer B. Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Copper Fox commented, “Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important milestone enabling our U.S. shareholders to more effectively participate in trading the Company’s shares and exposes Copper Fox’s portfolio of advanced and exploration stage copper projects in North America to the broader global investing market.”

Copper Fox is also in the process of securing Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the U.S. and in 131 other countries. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

In conjunction with upgrading to the OTCQX Market, Copper Fox announces that it has retained Stonegate, a leading advisory firm founded in 1972 in Dallas, TX, specializing in capital markets advisory with a focus on institutional investor outreach for publicly traded companies. Stonegate’s services will be provided for at a monthly fee of US$2,500 for an initial period of six months, this period can be extended. Stonegate’s services include distribution of the Company’s information to the broader U.S. market, initiate and update research coverage, and coordinate meetings and conference calls with investors and analysts.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox’s other mineral properties and investments visit the Company’s website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

