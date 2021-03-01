Copper Fox Metals Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled “NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Van Dyke Copper Project” dated February 26, 2021, prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services and Ausenco. The results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for …

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (‘Copper Fox’ or the ‘Company’), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report titled “NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Van Dyke Copper Project” dated February 26, 2021, prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services (“MMTS”) and Ausenco. The results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Van Dyke project were disclosed in a previous news release dated January 12, 2021.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, “The four-fold increase in value over that demonstrated by the 2015 PEA, and significant potential to increase the resource base through exploration, has shown the Van Dyke deposit to be a technically sound, in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) project. While the PEA is preliminary in nature, the results of which are speculative, the study has indicated several opportunities for additional value-added work programs to be completed which, if successful, would significantly de-risk the project.”

PEA Recommendations:

A diamond drilling program to expand the size of the resource and upgrade the existing Indicated and Inferred Resources to a higher resource classification.

Proceed to the permitting stage to obtain an Arizona Protection Permit and the Underground Injection Control Permit for Class III Wells.

Complete an ISCR pilot test program designed to further investigate overall metal recoveries, connectivity between wells, refine well field design, and determine the extent of rock stimulation required, if any.

The total recommended budget is estimated to be $US15.5 million.

The PEA used the technical report that Copper Fox filed on SEDAR May 5, 2020 entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Resource Estimate for the Van Dyke Copper Project” dated May 4, 2020 with Ms. Sue Bird, P.Eng and R. Lane P.Geo, as Qualified Persons. The 2020 resource estimate resulted in an upgrade in resource classification and an increase in soluble copper content of the deposit.

2020 Resource Estimate used in the 2020 PEA:



Metal (Mlbs) Class KTonnes TCu

(%) ASCu (%) CNCu

(%) RecCu

(%) Recovery (%) Soluble Cu Total Cu Indicated 97,637 0.33 0.23 0.04 0.24 90 517 717 Inferred 168,026 0.27 0.17 0.04 0.19 90 699 1,007

(%)=percent, TCu=total copper, Soluble Cu=estimated pounds of recoverable copper, Mlbs=million pounds

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

2020 PEA Highlights:

Base Case Production and Cost Summary Units 2015 PEA 2020 PEA Life of Mine (LOM) years 11 17 Copper Cathode Sold Million lbs. 456.9 1101.0 Copper Price $US/lb 3.00 3.15 Gross Revenue M$US 1,370.0 3,468.3 Royalties M$US 31.5 82.5 Total Cash Costs M$US 550.2 1,075.8 Total Cash Costs ($/lb recovered copper) $US/lb copper 1.20 0.98 C1 Cash Costs ($/lb recovered copper)* $US/lb copper 1.08 0.86 Sustaining Costs ($/lb recovered copper) $US/lb copper 0.15 0.07 All In sustaining cost (AISC)** $US/lb copper 1.36 1.14 Initial Capital Costs (includes contingency) M$US 204.4 290.5 Taxes M$US 110.9 321.0 Cashflow Parameters and Outputs Discount Rate % 8.0% 7.5% Pre-tax Net Free Cash Flow M$US 453.1 1,757.3 Pre-tax NPV M$US 213.1 798.6 Pre-tax IRR % 0.4 48.4% Pre-tax Payback years 2.3 2.0 Post-tax Net Free Cash Flow M$US 342.2 1,436.3 Post-tax NPV M$US 149.5 644.7 Post-tax IRR % 27.9% 43.4% Post-tax Payback years 2.9 2.1 * includes mining, processing, site services, G&A, transportation, and Royalty Costs.

** includes Total Cash Cost, Sustaining Capital, Royalties, Severance Taxes The following table summarizes the project economics to copper prices:

(Base Case @$US3.15/lb) Copper Price ($US) Production Unit $US3.15 $US3.30 $US3.50 Gross Revenue M$US 3,468.3 3,633.5 3,853.7 Royalties M$US 82.5 86.4 91.7 Taxes M$US 321.0 350.4 389.7 AISC ($lb/recovered copper) $US/lb. 1.14 1.15 1.15 Cashflow Parameters and Outputs Unit $US3.15 $US3.30 $US3.50 Pre-tax Net Free Cash Flow-EBITDA M$US 1,757.3 1,901.4 2,093.5 Pre-tax NPV M$US 798.6 870.9 966.7 Pre-tax IRR M$US 48.4% 51.3% 55.1 Post Tax Net Free Cash Flow M$US 1,436.3 1,551.0 1,703.8 Post-tax NPV M$US 644.7 701.8 777.9 Post-tax IRR M$US 43.4% 45.8% 49.1%

The results of the 2021 PEA are preliminary in nature as it includes an inferred mineral resource which is considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA forecasts will be realized or that any of the resources will ever be upgraded to reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Figures below show the project LOM annualized copper production and projected post-tax-free cash flow.

Projected LOM Production (MLb)

To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/75671_coppertable1.jpg

Projected Post-Tax Cash Flow

To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/75671_coppertable2.jpg

Qualified Persons:

Sue Bird – P.Eng. of MMTS, R. Lane – P.Geo., of MMTS, T. Meintjes – P.Eng., of MMTS and Jim Norine P.E, of Ausenco are the QP’s pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

