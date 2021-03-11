Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the 2020 Diamond Drilling Campaign on Project 81- Dargavel Gold Trend . NOB completed 6 NQ size diamond drill hole totalling 1390.5m resulting in 822 core samples being sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd in Timmins, Ontario for Au, Ag, Pt, Pd and 32 element ICP analysis. The late release of these results was all due to the late receipt of the final …

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( “Noble” or the “Company” ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to provide an update on the 2020 Diamond Drilling Campaign on Project 81- Dargavel Gold Trend (Figure 1, Figure 2). NOB completed 6 NQ size diamond drill hole totalling 1390.5m resulting in 822 core samples (Table 1) being sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) in Timmins, Ontario for Au, Ag, Pt, Pd and 32 element ICP analysis. The late release of these results was all due to the late receipt of the final results from Actlabs

The objective of the drilling campaign was to duplicate and expand on gold, platinum and palladium results published in historical drill hole (25013) drilled in the 1960 by CANICO and drill hole (K84-03) drilled the 1980’s by Chevron Canada Resources Ltd. The 2020 program found anomalous Au values but not with the same widths or grade as the historical. Uncertainty on the precise location of the historical drilling may be at fault. However, the program established that the Dargavel Gold Trend might be much larger and continuous than originally thought. (Tables 2 & 3).

Figure 1: Project 81 – Dargavel Gold Property Location Map



Figure 2: Project 81- Dargavel Gold Property

Geology Map with Drill Hole Locations



1: Noble’s 2020 Diamond Drillhole Summary

Drillhole Azimuth Dip Length (m) Easting Northing Elevation Samples Taken DAR-20-01 215 -50 109.5 461317.0 5429472.0 268 63 DAR-20-02 215 -50 129 461274.0 5429497.0 267 73 DAR-20-03 220 -50 108 461370.0 5429434.0 270 53 DAR-20-04 160 -50 276 463404.0 5427276.0 271 159 DAR-20-05a 180 -60 48 463463.0 5427242.0 270 0 DAR-20-05 180 -60 285 463464.4 5427244.0 270 176 DAR-20-06 235 -50 435 466252.4 5424552.8 260 298

3D geological modelling and 3D magnetic inversion studies have indicated that the mineralization to the SE of drill holes DAR 20-01 to DAR 20-03 is very prospective and that the current drill holes need to be deepened.

DAR 20-01 returned 0.73g/t Au over 3.05m in a semi-massive sulphide, hosted by an altered tuffaceous unit.

DAR 20-03 returned 0.64 g/t Au over 4.10m, including 1.45g/t Au over 1.5m in a brecciated tuffaceous unit.

DAR 20-05 which returned 0.67g/t Au over 18.0m and a combined 3.65g/t Au+Pt+Pd over 1.5m in a sulphide rich, altered mafic intrusive unit, and is a completely new discovery that targeted an interpreted fold nose previously not tested. This discovery ties in the historical mineralization to the NW to that in the SE.

DAR 20-06 which returned 0.52g/t Au over 19.8m, and 2.41g/t Au over 1.5m in a tuffaceous unit ended in mineralization and NOB believes that this hole needs to be deepened. NOB also believes that this was the top of a larger gold mineralized alteration zone.

Table 2: Assay Highlights from 2020 Drilling Program

DDH Assay (g/t) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) DAR-20-01 0.73 Au 64.25 67.30 3.05 DAR-20-03 0.64 Au 83.40 87.50 4.10 DAR-20-04 0.34 Au 74.45 76.00 1.55 0.35 Au 139.00 140.50 1.50 DAR-20-05 0.67 Au 72.50 90.50 18.00 Including 2.84 Au 74.00 75.50 1.50 2.15 Au 84.50 86.00 1.50 AND 2.13 Au, 0.93 Pd and 0.58 Pt 155.00 156.50 1.50 DAR-20-06 2.41 Au 396.50 398.00 1.50 0.52 Au 415.20 435.00 19.80

Table 3. Noble’s 2020 Twinned Drillholes Comparison

Noble’s 2020 Drilling Historical 1980’s Drilling DDH Au

(g/t) Interval

(meters) Dip Length

(m) DDH Au

(g/t) Interval

(meters) Dip Length

(m) DAR-20-01 0.73 3.05 (64.25-67.30) -50 109.5 25013 0.97 7.19 (59.86-67.06 m) -55 110.3 DAR-20-06 0.24 1.50

(79.50-810) -50 435 K-84-3 7.1 2 (72-74m) -45 218 1.05 0.90 (291.10-2920) 3.8 2.1 (319-321.1m) 0.52 19.80 (415.20 – 4350)



Sections DAR 20-01, DAR 20-03



Sections DAR 20-05, DAR 20-06



Graphic Logs DAR 20-01, DAR 20-03



Graphic Logs DAR 20-05, DAR 20-06

Randy S C Singh PGeo (ON), PEng (ON), VP Exploration & Project Development of Noble and a “qualified person” as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release on behalf of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

