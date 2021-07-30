Cobalt

IIROC Trading Halt – CCW

- July 30th, 2021
canada silver and cobalt logo

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CCW

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 1:09 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/30/c3233.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

