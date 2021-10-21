Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (“Northstar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of commissioning runs at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . The commissioning successfully demonstrated the operation of the Company’s proprietary process design technology, with the commissioning runs processing asphalt shingles into oil, aggregate and fiber. The two weeks of commissioning runs were also successful in identifying the areas of the process requiring additional optimization to move the Empower facility to steady state production. The path to steady state production is now clear and expected to be achieved in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company has recruited additional site staff, under the direction of Chief Operating Officer Terry Charles in anticipation of the move to steady state operations. Following health, safety & environment (“HSE”), and operations training, these qualified personnel supported the Empower Facility through several of the commissioning runs.

The Company has also completed the assessment of the three Request for Proposal (“RFP”) submissions from the select short list of independent engineering firms for the detailed engineering design of the modular facility to be rolled out as part of the Company’s expansion plan. The RFP process commenced on August 17, 2021 , as previously announced. The three submitted proposals were highly detailed, within the Company’s expected budget and timelines, and provided exceptional engineering partnership options both for the design phase of the project and for ongoing process and commercial optimization as the expansion plans are executed. Final commercial negotiations, contracting and announcement are expected by the end of October 2021 .

Mr. Aidan Mills , CEO of Northstar, stated, “We are pleased with the successful completion of commissioning runs at the Empower Facility. Commissioning runs are critical to any production process as they enable us to both prove the technology works and identify the process’ optimization required to move forward to next steps. We are delighted we achieved both of those during the commissioning runs. We remain confident that our proprietary, next generation Bitumen Extraction Separation Technology (“BEST”) works, and we also have a clear path to steady state production, which we expect to achieve in the first quarter of 2022. We are also pleased to have hired and trained a highly competent and skilled operations team to help us move towards steady state production. The preliminary results of the engineering RFP process have been very encouraging and we are confident we will have a strong partnership to announce in the next few weeks.”

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar’s mission is to be the leading shingle material recovery provider in North America .

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company’s final prospectus dated June 18, 2021 , among other documents, is available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's belief that it has identified the areas of process requiring additional optimization to move the Empower facility to steady state production, that it can achieve steady state production in the first quarter of 2022 and its expectation of final commercial negotiations, contracting and announcement of an engineering partnership are expected by the end of October, 2021.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

