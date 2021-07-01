– Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on Thursday, July 8 th with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

“We are proud to highlight a diverse roster of companies that demonstrate the value and resilience of the small cap equity market,” said Jason Paltrowitz , Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “A special thanks to keynote presenter Scott Powell , President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, for kicking off this signature event.”

“Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC is delighted to again be invited to sponsor one of the OTC Markets conferences, the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. We continue to be impressed with the quality of the presenting companies, which again appears to be another solid group of corporations from diverse industries and geographies. Skyline believes that this conference participation is another great way for these companies to tell their compelling stories to a North American and international investor audience, broaden awareness of their corporate message, and generate additional exposure within the financial community,” said Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

