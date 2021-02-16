Greenlane Renewables Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange . Greenlane’s common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of “GRN” and “GRN.WT”, respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, …

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“ Greenlane ”) (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (” TSX “).

Greenlane’s common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of “GRN” and “GRN.WT”, respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane’s common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”).

“Graduating to the senior board, after having commenced trading on the TSXV only 20 months ago, marks an important and exciting achievement for our company,” said Brad Douville, President and CEO of Greenlane. “We’ve accomplished a great deal of business success on our mission to decarbonize transportation and the natural gas distribution network with renewable natural gas produced from our biogas upgrading systems. I wish to thank our employees, whose hard work and dedication made it possible to rapidly build, grow and finance Greenlane, thus meeting the stringent TSX listing requirements in such a short amount of time.”

“From a capital markets perspective, trading on the TSX provides us with a greater platform from which to expand our global investor base and allows us to match our governance, growth and environmental and sustainability efforts with ESG-focused investors and individual investors seeking a greater reporting standard. I wish to acknowledge and thank the TSXV for being so helpful and supportive during our first phase as a public company.”

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 110 biogas upgrading systems supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

