Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is excited to announce the addition of a new member to its Advisory Board. Susan Uthayakumar, Global Leader of Sustainability Business Division at Schneider Electric, brings extensive knowledge of the ESG space and immense expertise in leading organizational sustainability transformation in light of Facedrive’s dynamic growth within its mobility, delivery and contact-tracing verticals.

Susan is a proven and accomplished sustainability expert and management consultant. In her current role, Susan is responsible for managing the Global Sustainability Business Division to deliver climate mitigation action to enterprise customers. Having served in a number of senior leadership capacities throughout her 16 year tenure with Schneider Electric, Susan has been instrumental in transforming Schneider Electric to a digital power and automation technology company driving sustainability, efficiency and resiliency. Susan also held various leadership positions with McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry, and Deloitte, a global advisory firm. Susan has extensive board experience with both for-profit and industry boards, where she is dedicated to driving reduction in carbon emissions using technological solutions, enhancing electrical grid innovation, safety and operational efficiency.

A strong advocate for the UN Women Empowerment Principles, Susan is working to increase diversity and inclusion in the workplace and to increase labor participation among under- represented populations. Susan believes in using her work and her platform to drive impact both in business and in her community, championing innovation, advocating for women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and building the leaders of tomorrow.

Susan has an Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University with a focus on international business practices. In addition, she holds a Master of Accounting (MAcc) and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Waterloo.

“As Facedrive continues on its mission to build a global ESG tech platform bringing about meaningful positive change to our planet and the people, we are committed to empowering our brand with the most effective leaders and innovative change-makers,” said Sayan Navaratnam, CEO and Chairman of Facedrive. “Susan Uthayakumar’s experience and interests align tightly with Facedrive’s sustainability mandate at the crossroads of energy and technology. With her impressive track record at Schneider Electric, a leading energy and automation solutions provider, Susan is perfectly suited for joining our balanced and diverse portfolio of Advisory Board Members. We are pleased to welcome Susan to our team and are looking forward to working together on this exciting journey”.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of verticals that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business (the “ Facedrive Verticals ”). The Facedrive Verticals include its rideshare business (“ Facedrive Rideshare ”), sustainable e-commerce platform (“ Facedrive Marketplace ”), food-delivery service (“ Facedrive Foods ”), e-social platform (“ Facedrive Social ”) and its contact-tracing and sustainable health services business (“ Facedrive Health ”).

Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including the performance of members of the Advisory Board relative to expectations. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Facedrive’s Filing Statement dated August 28, 2019 for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

