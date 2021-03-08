Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announced today that key executives of the company have voluntarily agreed with the Company to extend the lock-up period of their shares . Sayan Navaratnam Chairman, CEO and largest shareholder of Facedrive has extended the Lockup Period for all Facedrive shares that he owns by two years to March 31, 2023, meaning all of his shares will only …

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ”) (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announced today that key executives of the company have voluntarily agreed with the Company to extend the lock-up period of their shares (“ Lockup Period ”).

Sayan Navaratnam Chairman, CEO and largest shareholder of Facedrive has extended the Lockup Period for all Facedrive shares that he owns (both directly and indirectly) by two years to March 31, 2023, meaning all of his shares will only gradually begin releasing from lock-up on that date over 18 months (at a rate of 15 percent every 90 days). Similarly, Junaid Razvi, Executive Vice President and Suman Pushparajah, Chief Operating Officer (with all of the aforementioned, including Mr. Navaratnam, being “ Key Executives ”) have also extended their Lockup Period in respect of all shares held by them (both directly and indirectly) by one year to March 31, 2022, meaning all such shares will only gradually begin releasing from lock-up on that (at a rate of 15 percent every 90 days) over 18 months. All of the Locked-Up Shares belonging to said Key Executives total 46.57 million common shares (“ Key Executive Shares ”) in the Company. Collectively, the Key Executive Shares account for approximately 49% of Facedrive’s total issued and outstanding shares.

As the Lockup Period approached an end, the Key Executives voluntarily agreed to extend the applicable Share Lockup Period to demonstrate their continued belief in the mission of the company and the opportunity ahead. This voluntary action signals the commitment of Facedrive’s Key Executives to the company’s long term success and further aligns the interests of the individuals to those of the company.

“My leadership team and I are very pleased to extend our share lock-up period – as a way to demonstrate to the investors that have put their faith in us – of our conviction in the opportunity ahead for our Verticals and, particularly, our TraceSCAN, Facedrive Foods and Steer businesses. We all realize we are on the cusp of something great, and our only objective is to continue pushing forward our ESG mandate while building long-term sustainable value for our employees, partners and shareholders”, said Sayan Navaratnam, CEO and Chairman of Facedrive. “As the initial lock-up period came to an end, we felt it was necessary to assure the market that we had no plans to sell our shares and that we are all in this for the long term. Markets can be irrational, and we continue to keep our focus on building products that deliver true value to our customers and partners.”

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive’s vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of verticals that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business (the “ Facedrive Verticals ”). The Facedrive Verticals include its rideshare business (“ Facedrive Rideshare ”), sustainable e-commerce platform (“ Facedrive Marketplace ”), food-delivery service (“ Facedrive Foods ”), e-social platform (“ Facedrive Social ”) and its contact-tracing and sustainable health services business (“ Facedrive Health ”).

Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise created from sustainably sourced materials. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers’ doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing. Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

