Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues a special edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, talking about today’s problems and solutions for the future.

Investorideas.com talks to legendary automotive trailblazer, Harold Martin, Chairman and CEO of Martin Technologies following news from dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FSE: DMJ) on a strategic OEM collaboration. The companies have agreed to collaborate on scientific expansions required for introducing dynaCERT‘s patented proprietary Carbon Emission Reduction Technology (“HydraGEN™ Technology”) to Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEM’s”) in North America and globally.

Harold Martin has also joined dynaCERT‘s Advisory Board.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, also talked to Investor Ideas about the news of the recent collaboration and Harold Martin joining the Company’s Advisory Board.

When asked what personal goals he had for his vision for dynaCERT, Martin said, “I tasked myself with joining them to make a difference, as I have tested myself in every other endeavor that I’ve ever taken on. So I come with sleeves rolled up, I come with hunger to challenge the engineering team and to challenge the overall company.”

“So I say, let’s raise the bar, let’s look at the science of it and feel good about what we’ve accomplished. But now let’s look beyond and understand. What could it look like very soon in years to come? Let’s try taking it to another level. Let’s start looking at applications and industries beyond the current. So I plan to seek to take it to another strategic level beyond what it is currently doing.”

Mr. Harold Martin Bio:

Mr. Martin brings over 45 years of knowledge, experience and achievements in the diesel motor and engine industry and has been personally responsible for numerous inventions and innovations that have been adopted by many OEM’s throughout his illustrious career.

Mr. Martin has global business experience ranging in North America and South America, EU, Asia and Africa. He has been an OEM Supplier partner providing complete vehicle services in engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and marketing. He is a former Automotive Engineer at General Motors who led numerous programmes and awarded 20 World Patents and 5 Classified Patents. He has expertise in Concept to Reality with full vehicle programs with proficiency in Design, Development, Durability, Manufacturing and Assembly, Vehicle Certification, Homologation, Launch, Warranty and Dealer Network.

Mr. Martin founded Martin Industries in 1996 where he developed and sustained solid business partnerships within the Automotive, Aerospace, Defense and Motorsport industries and where he commissioned 15 global facilities reaching more than 1 million square feet in combined space. He led many joint global partnership agreements including Wiring JV, Smart Wiring JV and Casting JV. He is recognized by the OEM industry for engineering and manufacturing expertise, creativity, sense of urgency, and speed to market.

He designed and manufactured and currently supports, globally, with classified security clearance, the President of United States vehicle. He was a Carroll Shelby partner in the limited edition X50 Series 1 and Shelby vehicles and has pioneered numerous Limited Production Specialty Vehicle programs. Additionally, he shares Motorsports legacy with innovations and successes both on and off the track. Mr. Martin is highly recognized for his leadership and development of the Cadillac Norstar engine, which was used by GM in their vehicles for over 20 years.

Mr. Martin led over 100 million miles of vehicle testing in “real world” environment and led over 20 million hours of vehicle and engine laboratory testing where he certified emissions testing for production and specialty vehicles including vehicle integration with advanced electronics, control systems and Advanced Driving Autonomous Systems (ADAS). He commissioned facilities to provide vehicle port processing services, the design and manufacture of specialty tools and aftermarket product and equipment.

Mr. Martin has been profiled publicly by CNN, ESPN, NBC, ABC, FOX, SPEEDVISION, USA Today and Automotive News and was a Speaker for over 75 Corporations and more than 250 schools (70,000 students). He is a winner of Editor’s Choice Award, and earned the prestigious award of “MARTIN Day”, held annually on February 27 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He is inducted into the American Auto Industry as a Leader by DRIVEN and earned “best engineered vehicle” awards bestowed by National Hot Rod Association (“NHRA”), International Hot Rod Association (“IHRA”) and the American Drag Racing League. He was also chosen as “Racer of the Year” by NHRA and IHRA and was featured with other significant renowned leaders in the bestselling book, “I am a Father”. He is the winner of the Trailblazing Award of the AFMIM and acted as “Harold Martin” in the movie “Home Run Showdown”.

Mr. Martin holds a Bachelor of Engineering with a minor in International Finance from Oakland University, and completed System modeling in Vehicle Dynamics, Aerodynamics, and Global Propulsion studies, including Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), electrification modeling and simulation with dynamic forces. He is a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Executive Management program and completed the Manufacturing Executive Program of the University of Michigan. He also has Top Secret Security Clearance with the United States Government (SCI).

Martin Technologies, based near Detroit, Michigan (USA), operates a full-service engineering and manufacturing company, providing global mobility solutions to the automotive, marine, aerospace and defense, marine and motorsports industries.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

