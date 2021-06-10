American Manganese Inc. reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed, including the re-election of Larry Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Norman Tribe, Kurt Lageschulte and Zarko Meseldzija as directors. DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year …

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (“American Manganese” or the “Company”) reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed, including the re-election of Larry Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Norman Tribe, Kurt Lageschulte and Zarko Meseldzija as directors. DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and the number of stock options available for grant was increased to equal 20% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares as of the meeting’s dates

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

