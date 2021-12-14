Technology News Investing News
6,700 ft2 Facility Poised to Become the First Hydrometallurgical Cathode Waste Recycling and Upcycling Demonstration Facility in North AmericaAmerican Manganese Inc. a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling and upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. are pleased to report that the 6,700 square foot demonstration plant facility in Greater Vancouver, Canada, is prepared ...

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling and upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report that the 6,700 square foot demonstration plant facility in Greater Vancouver, Canada, is prepared and taking delivery of major equipment to advance its RecycLiCo project. With planned operation start-up in February 2022, American Manganese's 500 kgday cathode waste RecycLiCo plant is poised to become the first hydrometallurgical demonstration facility in North America for lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling

With a clean source of hydroelectric power and the capacity to process multiple tonnes of lithium-ion battery waste, the RecycLiCo plant will be equipped to demonstrate continuous, real-world operating conditions and to supply bulk quantities of upcycled products to potential strategic partners. The Company's ultimate business model is to license and joint venture its patented RecycLiCo process to battery and electric vehicle manufacturers as an in-house technology partner that offers a circular supply of cathode precursors and lithium compound products for zero waste battery manufacturing.

American Manganese has confirmed that its patented and closed-loop RecycLiCo process flowsheet can recycle over 99% of the lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese in lithium-ion battery waste and upcycle them into high-value cathode precursors and lithium compounds. The RecycLiCo process flowsheet has been successfully scaled from lab scale to a 150 kg/day batch pilot plant and de-risked through various optimization tests, design, and mass and energy modelling.

"There is a mismatch in processing capacity that exists between the mechanical size reduction of batteries into black mass material and the hydrometallurgical process that turns the black mass into usable battery materials. The demonstration plant's 500 kg/day cathode waste material would be approximately equivalent to recycling 2.5 tonnes/day of whole lithium-ion battery packs," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "With no existing large scale hydrometallurgical facility in North America to recycle and upcycle battery production scrap and black mass material, our RecycLiCo demonstration plant is stepping in at just the right time to fill a technology gap in the battery supply chain."

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

