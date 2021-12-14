6,700 ft2 Facility Poised to Become the First Hydrometallurgical Cathode Waste Recycling and Upcycling Demonstration Facility in North AmericaAmerican Manganese Inc. a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling and upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. are pleased to report that the 6,700 square foot demonstration plant facility in Greater Vancouver, Canada, is prepared ...