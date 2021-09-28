TransCanna Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Loud Buddha Trimming to provide processing services to 3rd party growers out of its Daly Facility in Modesto, California.TransCanna subsidiary Lyfted Farms has signed a Letter of Intent with Loud Buddha Trimming to jointly offer processing services like drying, hand trimming, curing, manicuring, machine trimming, bulk and retail packaging, …

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Loud Buddha Trimming to provide processing services to 3rd party growers out of its Daly Facility in Modesto, California.

TransCanna subsidiary Lyfted Farms has signed a Letter of Intent with Loud Buddha Trimming to jointly offer processing services like drying, hand trimming, curing, manicuring, machine trimming, bulk and retail packaging, pre-roll production and packaging, and storage of fresh-frozen biomass for concentrate production.

“Loud Buddha has built an outstanding reputation for high-quality custom harvesting solutions, and soon they will be offering those solutions in partnership with us and out of our Facility,” said Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. “It’s a win-win solution that will see cannabis grown all over the State of California funnelling through our Daly Facility.”

Several clients with over 1,000 lbs of cannabis to process having already reserved spots for the service which will launch in early October. Typical clients are indoor growers, greenhouse growers, and full season farms that need to process their crops before they can sell them.

“This service is part of our overall vision to provide a centralized hub for growers and for their flower to flow through our facility for all their processing, manufacturing, packaging, storage and distribution needs,” said Mr. Blink.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market. Visit the TransCanna website today at transcanna.com.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:

info@transcanna.com

604-200-8853

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97769