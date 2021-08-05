Matica Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. d.b.a. West Island Culture has signed with National Cannabis Distribution Inc. a private cannabis wholesaler, to distribute Non-Medical Cannabis in Saskatchewan. West Island has delivered its first order to NCD for distribution to their retail network.”We are very pleased to be working with an …

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. d.b.a. West Island Culture (“West Island”) has signed with National Cannabis Distribution Inc. (“NCD”) a private cannabis wholesaler, to distribute Non-Medical Cannabis in Saskatchewan. West Island has delivered its first order to NCD for distribution to their retail network.

“We are very pleased to be working with an organization such as NCD. Matica is working to further expand our distribution network and introduce more consumers to our brands of craft cannabis,” stated Matica CEO, Boris Ziger. “Our premium OUESTTM and our CITOYENTM brands have been well receivedin Saskatchewan and elsewhere.”

Brent McFadzen, General Manager of NCD added, “NCD is excited to partner with Matica, as we prepare to launch the RoyalMax portfolio within the Saskatchewan market and continue to provide high quality cannabis products to our serviced retailers.”

About National Cannabis Distribution Inc.

National Cannabis Distribution Inc. (NCD) is a division of Kiaro Holding Corp. (TSXV: KO) and is a leading wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan, the only vertically integrated province in the Canadian cannabis market. NCD claims over two-thirds of the market share in Saskatchewan and continues to build a solid portfolio of products with a commitment to providing craft, artisan, and boutique licensed producers a proven path to market within Saskatchewan. With multiple exclusive distribution partnerships in Saskatchewan and strategic feature planning, NCD has positioned itself as a leader within the cannabis supply community.

About Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, ecommerce sites in Canada, the US and Australia, and plans for continued national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 50 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro’s leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, West Island Culture is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and West Island, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and West island intend on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

For More information on our cannabis brands please visit go-ouest.ca and citoyencannabis.ca

