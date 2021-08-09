Enters into the Chronic Pain Market with PsychedelicsGlobal Wellness Strategies Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement on August 6th 2021 memorializing the Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. binding letter of intent signed on July 12th 2021 to purchase certain assets of Cannvalate Pty Ltd. based in Australia and to acquire 100% of their wholly owned subsidiary, Shanti Therapeutics Pty Ltd. …

Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: PNNRF) (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement on August 6th 2021 memorializing the Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. binding letter of intent signed on July 12th 2021 to purchase certain assets of Cannvalate Pty Ltd. (“CV”) based in Australia and to acquire 100% of their wholly owned subsidiary, Shanti Therapeutics Pty Ltd. (“Shanti”), and all its assets focused on psychedelic MDMA-based drug development. This acquisition is focused on becoming the first and only company solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines utilizing clinical trials for the purposes of novel drug development.

The global chronic pain treatment market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030 and generate revenue of $151.7 billion in 2030.1 Chronic Pain has a significant psychosocial component2 which is not fully addressed by existing analgesics3. To-date, there are no psychedelic drugs that have been approved as analgesics and there is a paucity of literature describing their use in this novel setting4. The team will conduct clinical research on an IP-protected, novel drug, with MDMA as the primary API, with a view to modulate the psychosocial component of pain. After positive confirmation from the proof-of-concept clinical study, toxicology and CMC will be conducted to open an IND (Investigational New Drug) File with the FDA.

“In order to explain impacts of pain, Canadian psychologist and professor of psychology at McGill University Ronald Melzack and his research colleague Patrick Wall proposed what is known as “gate control theory”. Their theory suggested that the spinal cord contains a neurological “gate” that either blocks pain signals or allows them to continue on to the brain; in basic language that “pain was really just in our heads”. Discovering new MDMA medicines and cures for pain management through clinical trials is a game changing opportunity for all our stakeholders. We look forward to working closely with the Shanti team and changing the pain landscape with MDMA.” – Meris Kott, CEO, Global Wellness Strategies Inc.

“It is an honour and privilege to be in the position to use novel psychedelic treatments to solve the complex puzzle that is chronic pain. Most of us will know at least one person who lives with the relentless suffering of chronic pain. This is our opportunity to use a novel MDMA-based medication, to alter the psychosocial component of chronic pain and commence the healing process.” – Darryl Davies, CEO, Shanti Therapeutics Pty Ltd.

The Deal:

The assets acquired by Global Wellness Strategies Inc. and sold and owned by CV and managed by Shanti include but are not limited to application patents, intellectual property, formulae, compounds, solutions, research, data, techniques, processes, brand names, trade names, trademarks.

The purchase price of CDN$2,500,000.00 will be consummated in restricted shares of Global Wellness Strategies Inc. common stock in four (4) installments tendered over an eight (8) month period; representing 100% of the assets of Shanti Therapeutics Pty Ltd. Global Wellness Strategies valuation for tranche issuances will be subject to a 30 day VWAP with a base share price set at .20 There is an additional contingent consideration of CDN$2,500,000 to Shanti based on the performance of their assets and specific milestones must be met. Shanti shall have the right to appoint one director to the board of Global Wellness Strategies Inc.

Peak Asset Management is a boutique investment management firm, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and acted as a financial advisor to both parties in the transaction.

About Cannvalate

Cannvalate was established in early 2018 by co-founders Sud Agarwal, Asaf Katz and Darryl Davies. Cannvalate is a leader in the science, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines with a large patent portfolio of novel cannabinoid and psychedelic drugs. Additionally, Cannvalate jointly owns a Contract Research Organisation with a major Australian university specialising in cannabinoid and psychedelic clinical trials which has been researching psychedelic solutions for several years. Cannvalate holds an Australian import license and license to supply schedule 8 poisons (including MDMA and Psilocybin).

About Global Wellness Strategies

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, psilocybin, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

