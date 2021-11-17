Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. . Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on November 19, 2021. Disclosure documents are available at Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 18, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders. …

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. (LRDS).

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on November 19, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 18, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. (LRDS).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 19 novembre 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 18 novembre 2021. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 19 novembre/November 2021 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : PACR New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : LRDS New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 54404Q 10 1 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 54404Q 10 1 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 69375L105/CA69375L1058

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com