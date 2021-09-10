Avicanna Inc. a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications ‎‎ and provides a corporate update. …

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications ‎‎(collectively, the “Documents”) and provides a corporate update. Electronic copies of the Documents are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s issuer profile.

With the filing of the Documents, the Company anticipates that its continuous disclosure record is up to date in accordance with applicable securities law and intends to seek the revocation of the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission in respect of the Company on June 11, 2021.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our shareholders for their patience during this unprecedented period and we thank our new auditors Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP for their professionalism in completing our 2020 audit in an expedited, yet thorough, manner. I am proud to say that, despite facing the prior audit delays and the resulting cease trade order, Avicanna has continued to meet its operational milestones, including both research and commercial initiatives, which have positioned the Company in its best standing to date. While Avicanna has been challenged with its cash position these last few quarters, we fortunately have our shareholders’ support and confidence in the team and business model. I expect the positive commercial traction we are experiencing to place us on good footing for the future,” said Aras Azadian, CEO.

Corporate Update

In the first two quarters of fiscal 2021, the Company has made significant progress in all facets of its business, notably with respect to commercial, R&D and clinical, strategic partnership initiatives:

Commercial

Medical cannabis in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers TM : Since the launch of Avicanna’s products in the second half of 2020, the Company has expanded the number of products available to 10 SKUs to patients who use cannabis for medical purposes to include THC-Free RHO Phyto branded non-inhalation products as well as Pura Earth topical products. Demand for Avicanna’s products has increased quarter over quarter with over 15 healthcare clinics and over 600 prescribing health care practitioners having recommended Avicanna products on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform.

Since the launch of Avicanna’s products in the second half of 2020, the Company has expanded the number of products available to 10 SKUs to patients who use cannabis for medical purposes to include THC-Free RHO Phyto branded non-inhalation products as well as Pura Earth topical products. Demand for Avicanna’s products has increased quarter over quarter with over 15 healthcare clinics and over 600 prescribing health care practitioners having recommended Avicanna products on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform. Retail (adult use) channels in Canada: As at June 30, 2021, a total of 10 listings of RHO Phyto and Pura Earth-branded product lines across provincial retail sales channels in Canada in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Subsequent to Q2 2021, Avicanna products are being offered for sale in Alberta, another major Canadian cannabis market.

As at June 30, 2021, a total of 10 listings of RHO Phyto and Pura Earth-branded product lines across provincial retail sales channels in Canada in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Subsequent to Q2 2021, Avicanna products are being offered for sale in Alberta, another major Canadian cannabis market. Aureus™ branded exports expanded into 11 th international market: Export of cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients or feminized seeds into a growing number of new markets including Chile, Peru, Brazil and Austria subsequent to Q2 2021. Avicanna expects further growth of its Aureus™ supply chain, considering the further expansion of the regulatory framework in Colombia to allow for export of cannabis flower.

R&D, clinical, and pharmaceutical pipeline updates

Trunerox™ : Completion of pharmaceutical pilot production of epilepsy drug candidate, branded as Trunerox, under GMP and ICH guidelines, a major step required for commercialization in South America.

: Completion of pharmaceutical pilot production of epilepsy drug candidate, branded as Trunerox, under GMP and ICH guidelines, a major step required for commercialization in South America. UHN collaboration: Progression of the partnership related to establishing optimal cannabinoid ratios and delivery for epilepsy treatment.

Progression of the partnership related to establishing optimal cannabinoid ratios and delivery for epilepsy treatment. University of Guelph collaboration: Completion of the initial phase of pre-clinical studies on the RHO Phyto formulations.

Completion of the initial phase of pre-clinical studies on the RHO Phyto formulations. TRU collaboration: Research commencement with Thompson Rivers University (“TRU”) for the evaluation of cannabinoids for antibacterial effects and evaluation of cannabinoid-based products in tissue model of inflammation.

Research commencement with Thompson Rivers University (“TRU”) for the evaluation of cannabinoids for antibacterial effects and evaluation of cannabinoid-based products in tissue model of inflammation. Osteoarthritis drug candidate: Completion of the initial phase of pre-clinical osteoarthritis evaluations after successful in vitro studies completed on RHO Phyto’s Extra Strength Deep Tissue topical drug candidate.

Strategic partnerships

re+PLAY and Viola: Strategic partnerships with two companies founded by former NBA star Al Harrington. These include specific formulations developed by Avicanna for the re+PLAY athletic recovery brand, which are expected to be commercialized in the US and Canada in Q4 2021, as well as licensing and commercialization of Viola™ branded products to be used with Avicanna formulations in Canada also expected to be commercialized in Q4 2021.

Strategic partnerships with two companies founded by former NBA star Al Harrington. These include specific formulations developed by Avicanna for the re+PLAY athletic recovery brand, which are expected to be commercialized in the US and Canada in Q4 2021, as well as licensing and commercialization of Viola™ branded products to be used with Avicanna formulations in Canada also expected to be commercialized in Q4 2021. Sunnybrook Hospital: Strategic partnership with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (“Sunnybrook Hospital”) whereby Sunnybrook Hospital will dispense the Company’s RHO Phyto products to patients with appropriate medical authorization onsite at the Odette Cancer Centre pharmacy.

Strategic partnership with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (“Sunnybrook Hospital”) whereby Sunnybrook Hospital will dispense the Company’s RHO Phyto products to patients with appropriate medical authorization onsite at the Odette Cancer Centre pharmacy. Exclusive arrangement with Heritage: Exclusive agreement with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (“Heritage”) to commercialize evidence-based topical products through Heritage’s medical cannabis channels, including its deep tissue and skin care formulations. Heritage will lead medical sales and commercialization across non-competing medical channels in Canada under the Opticann brand and commits to meeting minimum sales to maintain its exclusivity of the Avicanna formulations.

Exclusive agreement with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (“Heritage”) to commercialize evidence-based topical products through Heritage’s medical cannabis channels, including its deep tissue and skin care formulations. Heritage will lead medical sales and commercialization across non-competing medical channels in Canada under the Opticann brand and commits to meeting minimum sales to maintain its exclusivity of the Avicanna formulations. Brazilian pharmaceutical partnership : Execution of a multi-year supply agreement by Avicanna’s Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp. S.A.S., with a Brazilian pharmaceutical company to supply industrial volumes of high THC and high CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis resin. The raw materials are expected to be used by the Brazilian pharmaceutical company in the production of medicinal cannabis products for commercialization pursuant to Brazil’s medicinal cannabis regulations in what is estimated to be largest cannabis market in South America.

: Execution of a multi-year supply agreement by Avicanna’s Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp. S.A.S., with a Brazilian pharmaceutical company to supply industrial volumes of high THC and high CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis resin. The raw materials are expected to be used by the Brazilian pharmaceutical company in the production of medicinal cannabis products for commercialization pursuant to Brazil’s medicinal cannabis regulations in what is estimated to be largest cannabis market in South America. Bio-Gate AG : Completion of the initial development phase for prospective products pursuant to Avicanna’s joint development agreement with Bio-Gate AG (“Bio-Gate”), a German bio-medical company. Bio-Gate will develop and deliver CBD-based dermatology and cosmetic products. Combination of Avicanna’s intellectual property and Bio-Gate’s MicroSilver BG™ technology is aimed to target indications including eczema, acne and atopic dermatitis.

Investor Webinar

On Tuesday, September 14 at 2 pm EDT , Avicanna’s CEO, Aras Azadian, will host an investor webinar, providing the latest Company updates followed by a live Q&A session. Register here: Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FF: ONN) Investor Webinar Registration (onlinexperiences.com)

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a commercial stage Canadian biopharmaceutical company and an established leader in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna conducts its research in Canada including its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada, located in the MaRS Discovery District, and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments:

RHO Phyto™: these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC. The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. These products are developed using pharmaceutical drug development processes and are supported with pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical community education and training.

these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC. The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. These products are developed using pharmaceutical drug development processes and are supported with pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical community education and training. Pura H&W™: these registered, clinically tested, cosmetic products include a portfolio of functional CBD consumer derma-cosmetic and topical products.

these registered, clinically tested, cosmetic products include a portfolio of functional CBD consumer derma-cosmetic and topical products. Aureus™: as a part of Avicanna’s vertical integration based out of Santa Marta, Colombia its supply chain business units are primarily dedicated to providing consistent source of cannabinoid raw materials for Avicanna and its global partner’s food, cosmetic, medical and pharmaceutical needs. Aureus branded products are cultivated, extracted, and manufactured by Avicanna’s subsidiaries in Colombia where they benefit from optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients economically, organically, and sustainably and include a range of CBD, THC and rare cannabinoids such as CBG extracts and standardized seeds. Company is well positioned to be a global supplier of cannabinoid raw materials demand and has already successfully exported its products to over 10 countries in 4 continents.

as a part of Avicanna’s vertical integration based out of Santa Marta, Colombia its supply chain business units are primarily dedicated to providing consistent source of cannabinoid raw materials for Avicanna and its global partner’s food, cosmetic, medical and pharmaceutical needs. Aureus branded products are cultivated, extracted, and manufactured by Avicanna’s subsidiaries in Colombia where they benefit from optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients economically, organically, and sustainably and include a range of CBD, THC and rare cannabinoids such as CBG extracts and standardized seeds. Company is well positioned to be a global supplier of cannabinoid raw materials demand and has already successfully exported its products to over 10 countries in 4 continents. Pharmaceutical pipeline: leveraging from the company’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has established a pipeline of indication specific cannabinoid-based drug candidates that are in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. Avicanna’s drug candidates are in pre-clinical stage and are dedicated to providing solutions for unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain and various neurological disorders.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.Avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact IR representative Iryna Zheliasko by email at iryna@chfir.com or by phone at 416-868-1079 x 229.

The Company posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXPBGdKSxOUOf_VZoSFSUA .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and includes statements with respect to the Company’s intention to seek the revocation of the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission in respect of the Company on June 11, 2021, and its ability to maintain, continue, or carry out its research and commercial relationships or obligations . Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



