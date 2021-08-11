Banxa Holdings: Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
Banxa Holdings today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder & Chairman will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. About Banxa Holdings BANXA – Banxa Holdings Inc. is a Payment Service Provider with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment …
Banxa Holdings (OTCQX: BNXAF) today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder & Chairman will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q3 Investor Summit
|Date
|August 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|August 18th at 10:15 ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ByB0uOM9SRqFG8B_hp4w3w
About Banxa Holdings
BANXA – Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia, the Netherlands and Lithuania and operations in Canada and the EU.
For further information:
Banxa Holdings
Meredith Eades
778-833-3962
investor@banxa.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.
To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia