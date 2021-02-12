Revive Therapeutics Ltd. a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of 46,000,000 units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,000 which includes the exercise in full of the 15% over-allotment option. The …

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“ Revive ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:RVV) (USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of 46,000,000 units (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,000 (the “ Offering ”), which includes the exercise in full of the 15% over-allotment option. The syndicate of underwriters was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. as the co-lead underwriters (together, the ” Underwriters “). The Units were offered and sold by way of a short form prospectus filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase ‎one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share until February 12, 2024. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ Exchange ”) is greater than $1.10 for the preceding ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date on which the Company issues a press release announcing the reduced warrant term.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for Phase 3 ‎clinical costs for Bucillamine for COVID-19, Phase 1 clinical ‎costs for Psilocybin for methamphetamine use disorder ‎study, and other Psychedelic formulation development work ‎as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. ‎

In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and issued to the Underwriters warrants exercisable at any time up to February 12, 2024 to acquire that number of Units which is equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.50 per Unit. Additionally, the Company paid the Underwriters a corporate finance fee in Units equal to 2.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the Company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

