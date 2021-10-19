Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. is pleased to announce the latest shipping container of NATERA Plant Based Foods from Australia has been receivedIn this shipment, we are excited to receive new SKUs including plant-based “Chick-Un Wings & Drumettes’ and a new Plant Based “Spicy Chick-Un Burger” that will be introduced to the Canadian Consumer. We also continue to receive more of our existing NATERA Plant Based …

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid“, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the latest shipping container of NATERA Plant Based Foods from Australia has been received

In this shipment, we are excited to receive new SKUs including plant-based “Chick-Un Wings & Drumettes’ and a new Plant Based “Spicy Chick-Un Burger” that will be introduced to the Canadian Consumer. We also continue to receive more of our existing NATERA Plant Based Foods Breaded Cutlets (Schnitzel), Stuffed Chick-Un Breast (Garlic & Butter Flavoured), Sweet Chili Chick-Un Tenders, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders, Chick-Un Nuggets, Chick-Un Patties, Crispy Fish-Un Fillets, Garlic Chick-Un Bites (Garlic & Butter Flavoured) and Cheesy Chick-Un Bites.

As we continue to expand from food service channels, the Company is installing two separate packaging lines capable of providing a wide range of retail packaging options for both the freezer and chiller categories in order to penetrate multiple retail channels.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, “One of the reasons we’re excited to have teamed up with Australia’s largest plant-based manufacturer is the wide range of products they have to offer, over forty (40) plant-based products to date with more products in development. This extensive range of plant-based alternatives to beef, chicken, pork, fish and seafood creates a competitive edge when measured against the majority of plant-based manufacturers with a lessor selection. We will continue to add additional plant-based offerings to the existing range of products we currently carry to penetrate a wide range of customers through multiple distribution channels. We look forward to providing timely updates as these products are brought to market”

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-465-0548 (ext. 105)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP – TSX Venture; NSPDF – OTCQB; 50N – Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid‘s control including, Naturally Splendid‘s ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/668667/Naturally-Splendid-Container-of-NATERA-Plant-Based-Foods-Arrives-With-Additional-Plant-Based-Offerings