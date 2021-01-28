The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Lexaria Bioscience Corp. a company with the proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream. CEO of the Company, Chris Bunka, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.Jolly began the interview by congratulating Bunka on the Company’s Nasdaq Capital Market uplisting, which was announced on January 12th, …

The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) (CSE: LXX) (“the Company”), a company with the proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream. CEO of the Company, Chris Bunka, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by congratulating Bunka on the Company’s Nasdaq Capital Market uplisting, which was announced on January 12th, 2021. “It was time for us to get onto the Nasdaq where we could be taken a little more seriously; we just achieved that, we’re very proud of it and very pleased,” shared Bunka. “We’re getting a lot more liquidity,” he added, and “we also just completed a financing, and for the first time we’re going to have the power to actually execute our business plans a lot more aggressively.”

“How did you get there and how are you going to use the proceeds?” asked Jolly. “It’s dilutive,” explained Bunka. “But at the same time, companies need money to execute,” he continued. “It was an institutional round,” said Bunka. “We’re finally getting the attention of institutions in the United States and that’s a big accomplishment.”

“At this point, we have sufficient capital to increase our spending by roughly 100%,” shared Bunka, adding that the funds will last the Company at least two years. “We expect between today and the next few months to ramp up our scientific investigation; we do a lot of applied R&D and patent pursuit,” said Bunka. “We have 18 patents already granted and we’re pursuing another 60,” he continued. “Without that scientific data, it’s hard to be taken seriously.”

Jolly then asked about the Company’s flagship technology, DehydraTECH™. “It is a drug delivery technology,” said Bunka, adding that DehydraTECH™ promotes healthier oral ingestion methods and increases the effectiveness of fat-soluble molecules.

“Nicotine, cannabinoids, most NSAIDs, and many other drugs are fat-based,” explained Bunka, noting that these types of substances have difficulty reaching the bloodstream. “We have repeatedly evidenced that, depending on the molecule class, on the low end, we improve that absorption by about 30-50% in some classes of drugs, and believe it or not, by as much as 300-500% in other classes of drugs,” shared Bunka. “For both nicotine and cannabinoids, in animal studies, we’ve been able to deliver up to 1900% more across the brain barrier and actually get some of these drugs into brain tissue,” said Bunka. “That is what our tech does and that’s why some of these enormous companies are really interested in working with our technology.”

“What are your priorities going forward over the next three to six months?” asked Jolly. “We expect to announce quite a large number of new R&D programs,” shared Bunka. “We’re also pursuing these corporate relationships, and we’re going to be very aggressive in 2021 on our patent pursuit, which does add value to our growing intellectual property portfolio,” said Bunka. “All of that is going to be in hot pursuit for the months to come.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

The Company’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the completion of the public offering, the possibility that the common stock and warrants may not begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, and the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

