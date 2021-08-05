HempFusion Wellness Inc. a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated CBD Gummy line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: “HempFusion’s new CBD gummies not only taste great, they give me the support I need to train hard and recover every day,” Kaillie Humphries, …

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated CBD Gummy line.

“HempFusion’s new CBD gummies not only taste great, they give me the support I need to train hard and recover every day,” Kaillie Humphries, Two-Time Gold Medalist, Five-Time World Champion and Women’s Bobsled GOAT. (Photo: Business Wire)

Utilizing HempFusion’s proprietary broad-spectrum hemp extract, never an isolate, the Company’s new, great tasting gummies feature natural functional ingredients and premium flavors, two popular consumer driven trends. According to Brightfield Group, the CBD gummy market is set to achieve $500 million in sales in 2021, up 44% from 2020, and is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2026.

“Now available from HempFusion.com, our gummy line is our newest revenue driver and is now shipping to major Food, Drug and Mass retail and convenience locations with further distribution planned across International Markets as well as ecommerce sites,” stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion Wellness Inc. “We welcome consumers to learn more and try our delicious new Elderberry CBD Immune Support and Summer Cherry Gummies for themselves by visiting HempFusion.com . Use code ‘Gummyrush25’ to enjoy 25% off plus free shipping through September 4, 2021.”

“Our customers have demonstrated positive initial feedback to our Gummy products in the areas of taste, packaging, assortment and pricing,” added Jon Visser, Chief Revenue Officer at HempFusion Wellness Inc. “Our decision to manufacture these products into three different sizes gives us access into potentially multiple locations within a retailer to drive consumer trial and up-size conversion. Specifically, the single package appeals to retail channels such as Convenience, Frontend Checkstand, Airport and Hospitality that focus primarily on single-use products for purchase.”

HempFusion’s new Elderberry CBD Immune Support Gummies include 10 mg of broad spectrum CBD alongside 100 mg of elderberry extract, a functional ingredient scientifically studied to support the immune system. In a general population study of 5,000 consumers by Evergi, Brightfield Group ’s wellness platform, “immune boosting” benefits were the second most popular health claim that consumers look for when purchasing food, beverage and supplement products.

In addition to elderberry, HempFusion’s new line includes Summer Cherry Gummies, a sweet and tart flavor experience delivering 10 mg of HempFusion’s best-in-class broad spectrum CBD in a delicious chew.

HempFusion’s premium CBD gummies available in 30 and six count packages for $29.99 and $9.99 respectively. Single count packages, priced at $3.49, will be available at convenience stores for consumers interested in sampling HempFusion gummies.

HempFusion gummies contain no THC (tested to be less than .01%), are vegan and free of gluten, gelatin, and artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com .

