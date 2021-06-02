First new systemic therapy in more than 15 years for cancer related to asbestos exposure

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada’s approval of OPDIVO ® (nivolumab) 360 mg every three weeks or 3mgkg every two weeks plus YERVOY ® (ipilimumab) 1 mgkg every six weeks (injections for intravenous use) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) who have not received prior systemic therapy for MPM. i This is the first and only dual immunotherapy treatment for the condition. Unlike traditional cancer therapies that target the tumour directly, immuno-oncology activates the body’s own immune system to help recognize and attack cancer cells. ii

“Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a devastating cancer commonly related to exposure to asbestos. When faced with a diagnosis, patients currently have very few treatment possibilities,” said Dr. Quincy Chu , medical oncologist, Cross Cancer Institute, Edmonton . “This approval is particularly important because it is the first dual immunotherapy developed to treat this disease. That means we now have an entirely new therapeutic option, helping us better support Canadian patients diagnosed with mesothelioma.”

Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that is mainly caused by asbestos exposure. iii Mesothelioma most often affects the pleural lining (the lining surrounding the lungs). iv Currently in Canada , the overall 5-year survival rate for mesothelioma is 7%. v Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) accounts for approximately 80%–85% of cases. vi

“Today’s approval represents an important step in addressing the challenging needs of people diagnosed with this devastating, life threatening cancer most commonly found in the lining surrounding the lungs, said Eudice Goldberg , Chair, Board of Directors, Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation. “With a poor long-term survival rate, any new treatments are welcomed by the mesothelioma community.”

The Health Canada approval was based on a pre-specified interim analysis from the Phase 3 CheckMate-743 trial in which OPDIVO ® +YERVOY ® demonstrated superior overall survival (OS) versus the platinum-based standard of care chemotherapy.[vii] The primary endpoint of the trial was OS in all randomized patients. i Additional efficacy outcome measures included progression-free survival (PFS), and objective response rate (ORR). i

“We are pleased and proud to have OPDIVO ® + YERVOY ® now approved for the treatment of patients diagnosed with the most common form of mesothelioma,” said Al Reba , General Manager, BMS Canada. “At BMS, our commitment to patients is an everyday, all-the-time promise. We continue to pursue innovative therapies that can help improve both patients’ survival and quality of life.”

About CheckMate-743

CheckMate-743 (NCT02899299) is an open-label, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 trial evaluating OPDIVO ® plus YERVOY ® compared to chemotherapy (pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin) in patients with histologically confirmed unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma and no prior systemic therapy or palliative radiotherapy within 14 days of initiation of therapy. viii

Health Canada and Project Orbis Collaboration Aims to Provide Earlier Availability to Cancer Treatments ix

Project Orbis is an initiative of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Oncology Center of Excellence. This submission was part of the FDA’s Project Orbis initiative, enabling concurrent review by the health authorities in the United States , Australia , Brazil , Switzerland and Canada .

About Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

