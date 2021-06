Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually via live audio webcast, on June 29, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company’s Information Circular. …

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL) (OTCQX: CRTPF) (FSE: CT9) (“Cardiol” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held virtually via live audio webcast, on June 29, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company’s Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:

The re-election of the following directors for the ensuing year: David Elsley, Dr. Eldon R. Smith, Deborah Brown, Iain Chalmers, Peter Pekos, Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, Colin Stott

The appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors

The approval of the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The results of the voting on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominees Number of Shares For Percentage of Votes Cast David Elsley 16,763,479 93.00% Dr. Eldon R. Smith 16,763,179 93.00% Deborah Brown 17,994,686 99.83% Iain Chalmers 16,414,129 91.06% Peter Pekos 16,411,079 91.05% Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione 18,000,886 99.87% Colin Stott 18,001,861 99.87%

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the research and clinical development of innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”). The Company’s lead product, CardiolRx™, is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation that is being investigated in a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. This potentially registrational trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events in COVID-19 patients who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the influence CardiolRx has on key markers of inflammatory heart disease.

Cardiol is also planning to file an investigational new drug (“IND”) application for a Phase II international trial that will investigate the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties of CardiolRx in patients with acute myocarditis, which remains the most common cause of sudden cardiac death in people under 35 years of age. In addition, Cardiol is developing a subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx and other anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of chronic heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in North America, with associated annual healthcare costs in the U.S. alone exceeding $30 billion.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could or might occur in the future are “forward-looking information.” Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s focus on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of CVD, the fact that the phase II/III outcome study is a potentially registrational trial, and the fact that Cardiol plans to file an IND application. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These risks, uncertainties and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

David Elsley, President & CEO +1-289-910-0850

david.elsley@cardiolrx.com

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855

trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

