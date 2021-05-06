BTV Explores Investment Options in Life Sciences

On national TV Sat. May 8 & Sun. May 9, 2021 – BTV-Business Television explores life science investment opportunities including psychedelic-based therapies and home COVID-19 tests.Discover Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature: Cybin Inc. – BTV learns how this company is revolutionizing healthcare by using psychedelic molecules to address mental health disorders. Lexaria Bioscience …

On national TV Sat. May 8 & Sun. May 9, 2021 – BTV-Business Television explores life science investment opportunities including psychedelic-based therapies and home COVID-19 tests.

Discover Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) – BTV learns how this company is revolutionizing healthcare by using psychedelic molecules to address mental health disorders.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (NASDAQ: LEXX) – A leading bioscience company whose patented technology, DehyraTECH, provides a faster and more effective drug delivery method.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (TSX: SZLS) – BTV learns about this company’s next generation test that can detect up to ten different cancers in one sample of blood.

NeonMind Biosciences (CSE: NEON) (OTC: NMDBF) – Obesity is one of the world’s biggest health issues. BTV weighs in on this novel psychedelic treatment approach to tackle the issue.

Empower Clinics Inc. (CSE: CBDT) – Is providing body and mind wellness for over 200,000 patients through its US and Canadian clinics, a telemedicine platform, home COVID-19 test kits and a world-class medical diagnostics laboratory in Texas.

On air for over 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday May 8 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 9 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu – Saturday May 8 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 9 @ 4:30pm EST

US National TV:

Biz Television Network – Sun May 16 @ 8:30am EST

