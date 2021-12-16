ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 13, 2021, it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 833,334 units at a price of $1.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.80.Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non-flow through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to ...

ACME:CC