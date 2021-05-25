Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Tempus Resources Ltd would like to announce that Tom Peregoodoff has accepted a full-time position as CEO of a North American precious metals company and has therefore notified the Company of his intention to resign as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 June 2021Chairman, Alexander Molyneux commented, “During Tom’s tenure with Tempus, the Company completed its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and commenced …

Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR) would like to announce that Tom Peregoodoff has accepted a full-time position as CEO of a North American precious metals company and has therefore notified the Company of his intention to resign as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 June 2021 Chairman, Alexander Molyneux commented, “During Tom’s tenure with Tempus, the Company completed its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and commenced exploration on the high-grade Elizabeth and Blackdome gold projects in British Columbia. We thank Tom for his contribution to the Company and wish him success with his his new role.” This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd. For further information: Tempus Resources LTD Melanie Ross – Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181 About Tempus Resources Ltd Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus”) is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX (“TMR”) and TSX.V (“TMRR”) stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold’s Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work. Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus’s control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎”plans”, ‎‎”expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, ‎‎‎”anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be ‎taken”, “will continue”, ‎‎”will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎ Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2021 dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎ Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

