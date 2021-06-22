Universal Proptech Inc. is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated May 17, 2021.Chris Hazelton, Al Quong and Dan Cohen were elected directors of the Company. MNP LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company and the amended …

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) (“UPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated May 17, 2021.

Chris Hazelton, Al Quong and Dan Cohen were elected directors of the Company. MNP LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company and the amended and restated stock option plan and the amendment to the laws were approved.

About Universal Proptech Inc.

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. (“VCI“), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI’s business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal Proptech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal Proptech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957

