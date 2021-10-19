SoLVBL Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company U.S. Patent No. 11,146,3866 for its “Method and System for Authentication Seal Deployment in Networked Immutable Transactions”.This patent confirms that the intellectual property of the Company’s flagship cryptographic cybersecurity product, Q by SoLVBLTM, is both unique and will be protected, …

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the Company U.S. Patent No. 11,146,3866 for its “Method and System for Authentication Seal Deployment in Networked Immutable Transactions”.

This patent confirms that the intellectual property of the Company’s flagship cryptographic cybersecurity product, Q by SoLVBLTM, is both unique and will be protected, and creates enhanced value for the Company’s growing intellectual property portfolio.

Q by SoLVBLTM allows users to authenticate their data in real-time. The users can be confident that their data has not been altered or substituted, and they know the provenance of their data, and these attributes extend to third-party users of the same data. Outside users can in real-time perform the same checks and receive the same assurances.

This key patent is the next step in the Company’s growth and has been nearly two years in the making. In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity and overall technological developments, this patent sets the Company apart from its peers.

“We are pleased to have reached the remarkable milestone of having been granted this patent by the USPTO,” said Raymond Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL. “In any Company’s growth, being able to validate technology that is indeed unique and worthy of receiving a patent is not a common occurrence, and one we have worked very hard to procure. This patent grant is a critical milestone for SoLVBL. It confirms to shareholders SoLVBL’s ground-breaking best-in-class cryptographic cybersecurity technologies and the carrying value of one of our key assets. It also greatly enhances SoLVBL’s strength in negotiating business development, partnership and sales opportunities with international organizations. SoLVBL has taken a reputational leap with the official grant of this broad, commercially relevant US patent and I’m confident it will prove to be a key steppingstone in our journey to profitability,” added Raymond Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL.

The patent granted comes after a rigorous process conducted by the USPTO following the first lodgment on January 17, 2020. The granting of the patent also validates an independent third-party cryptographic review and validation, that was previously announced, that had been provided by Professor Sonam Kaul of University of Toronto’s Mathematical and Computational Sciences Department.

Q by SoLVBLTMensures that the data you use has not been subject to unauthorised modifications, which allows you to create Trust, Fast.

If you have data worth forging, it’s worth protecting with Q by SoLVBLTM.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. SoLVBL Inc.™ takes a different approach to cybersecurity with its proprietary Q by SoLVBL™ protocol that quickly and cost-effectively establishes the authenticity of digital records at very high speed. We don’t believe that any system is ‘un-hackable’, no matter how secure it appears to be, and if a system can be hacked, the data within that system is subject to manipulation. Bad data leads to bad decisions. Our Mission: ‘To empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing the accuracy of digital records with an application which is easy to adopt, cheap to use, offers cryptographic assurances, and will not bottleneck systems.’. The Company is currently pursuing the use of Q by SoLVBL™ in the following verticals: NG-911 (Next Generation 911); data used in the financial sector; medical data applications; and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Raymond Pomroy, CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: Ray.Pomroy@SoLVBL.com

T: 905.510.7982

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100163