– Building on an unparalleled sixth generation machine learning platform, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announces the release of BrightCloud® Cloud Service Intelligence, enabling Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) and other security and technology vendors to enforce data-centric security policies and prevent unwanted interactions with cloud services and associated applications.

“The risks in securing cloud applications are fairly straightforward; if IT doesn’t know about an unsanctioned application or service, they can’t adequately protect it or the data it accesses and stores,” stated OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. “Modern user practices, tools and remote work are demanding a new era of real-time visibility. Which is why real-time threat intelligence is built into this new cloud-specific solution, utilizing over 10 years of innovation at the forefront of AI and ML.”

Through a suite of three components – Cloud Application Classification, Cloud Application Function, and Cloud Application Reputation – partners can use BrightCloud® Cloud Service Intelligence to identify, classify, and block/allow access based on the application’s classification, functions, and reputation score.

The new service provides additional intelligence data on which cloud applications pose security or compliance risks, as well as identifies user actions within these applications, allowing partners to better address risks as well as identify and stop shadow IT behavior in order to better control data. BrightCloud® Cloud Service Intelligence can also be tailored to help CASBs and other providers enhance services by helping customers comply with regulations and decrease security risks by setting up and enforcing policies pertaining to usage of cloud applications.

“We built this offering at the request of existing partners striving to provide better CASB capabilities,” continued Majzoub. “Organizations are increasingly turning to CASB vendors to address cloud service risks, enforce security policies, and comply with regulations. With limited market offerings available to efficiently and strategically manage cloud access and applications, having access to this caliber of cloud-specific threat intelligence presents a compelling competitive advantage for partner organizations.”

By leveraging a reputation score, organizations can choose the level of application reputation risk appropriate for their needs. Other factors that contribute to reputation, such as application and data security, as well as organization overview may also be used to enforce acceptable risk/use policies. Additionally, the score incorporates the BrightCloud® Domain Safety Score, a patent-pending technology that assesses the cybersecurity risk to users and networks from visiting a specific domain, whether encrypted through HTTPS or not.

BrightCloud® Cloud Service Intelligence is sold to technology and security partners as a standalone service, delivered via the BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence API.

