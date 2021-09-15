– Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually today was approved, including the election of the twelve nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 6, 2021 . The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,756,497 common shares representing 81.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Votes For Votes Withheld P. Thomas Jenkins 207,585,163 94.79 % 11,403,636 5.21 % Mark J. Barrenechea 211,148,769 96.42 % 7,840,030 3.58 % Randy Fowlie 208,214,117 95.08 % 10,774,682 4.92 % David Fraser 218,430,672 99.75 % 558,127 0.25 % Gail E. Hamilton 208,281,129 95.11 % 10,707,670 4.89 % Robert Hau 218,932,073 99.97 % 56,726 0.03 % Ann M. Powell 216,529,011 98.88 % 2,459,788 1.12 % Stephen J. Sadler 210,167,990 95.97 % 8,820,809 4.03 % Harmit Singh 218,872,200 99.95 % 116,599 0.05 % Michael Slaunwhite 196,017,060 89.51 % 22,971,739 10.49 % Katharine B. Stevenson 215,147,687 98.25 % 3,841,112 1.75 % Deborah Weinstein 212,293,276 96.94 % 6,695,523 3.06 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( https://www.sedar.com ) and Open Text’s Form 8-K filed on EDGAR ( https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), each of which were filed on September 15, 2021 .

