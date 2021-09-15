Artificial Intelligence

OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

- September 15th, 2021

– Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually today was approved, including the election of the twelve nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 6, 2021 . The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,756,497 common shares representing 81.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

P. Thomas Jenkins

207,585,163

94.79

%

11,403,636

5.21

%

Mark J. Barrenechea

211,148,769

96.42

%

7,840,030

3.58

%

Randy Fowlie

208,214,117

95.08

%

10,774,682

4.92

%

David Fraser

218,430,672

99.75

%

558,127

0.25

%

Gail E. Hamilton

208,281,129

95.11

%

10,707,670

4.89

%

Robert Hau

218,932,073

99.97

%

56,726

0.03

%

Ann M. Powell

216,529,011

98.88

%

2,459,788

1.12

%

Stephen J. Sadler

210,167,990

95.97

%

8,820,809

4.03

%

Harmit Singh

218,872,200

99.95

%

116,599

0.05

%

Michael Slaunwhite

196,017,060

89.51

%

22,971,739

10.49

%

Katharine B. Stevenson

215,147,687

98.25

%

3,841,112

1.75

%

Deborah Weinstein

212,293,276

96.94

%

6,695,523

3.06

%

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( https://www.sedar.com ) and Open Text’s Form 8-K filed on EDGAR ( https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), each of which were filed on September 15, 2021 .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

