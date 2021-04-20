Datametrex AI Limited is pleased to announce that the Company completed over 30,000 PCR tests for the Film and Production industry in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, and sold over 40,000 1 Copy PCR test kits during March.The manufacturer has confirmed that these tests can detect the new variants which is key as we navigate the ongoing third wave that is spreading at a rapid pace in Canada. “The company is …

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) is pleased to announce that the Company completed over 30,000 PCR tests for the Film and Production industry in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, and sold over 40,000 1 Copy PCR test kits during March.

The manufacturer has confirmed that these tests can detect the new variants which is key as we navigate the ongoing third wave that is spreading at a rapid pace in Canada.

“The company is pleased to see an increase in revenue in the COVID-19 business. With the new Brazil and UK variants spreading, management feels that continued testing will be necessary for the foreseeable future as part of the answer to keep people safe and sound,” said Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex‘s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com .

