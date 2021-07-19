Psychedelics and cannabis veteran confirms that he will join The HighBrid Lab, subject to the closing of the Red Light Holland Creso Pharma mergerRed Light Holland Corp. an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce that Mr. Bruce Linton has confirmed that he will join The HighBrid Lab as Chairman of the Board, conditional upon …

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce that Mr. Bruce Linton has confirmed that he will join The HighBrid Lab as Chairman of the Board, conditional upon shareholder approval and the closing of the merger between Red Light Holland and Creso Pharma Limited (“Creso Pharma”).

Mr. Linton has a passion for entrepreneurship and making a positive difference in the world. He brings a wealth of experience in building strong technology-driven companies, developing world-class teams, and positioning his companies in sectors driven by waves of public policy change. Mr. Linton is Founder and served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation. As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, Mr. Linton led the Company through over 16 rounds of financing, 31 acquisitions, and $6 billion of capital raises, including a $5 billion investment by Fortune 500 beverage alcohol company, Constellation Brands, Inc.

Subject to shareholder approval and the closing of the merger, Mr. Linton, in his capacity as non-executive Chairman of The HighBrid Lab, will leverage his deep understanding and industry leading experience within both psychedelics and cannabis to support the senior management team as it executes on The HighBrid Lab’s various growth opportunities.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to work even more closely with The HighBrid Lab upon closing of the merger between Red Light Holland and Creso Pharma,” said Bruce Linton. “The combined company has tremendous optionality to capitalize on several high growth, nascent verticals. Additionally, having worked with key team members in the past, I’m confident that the combined company’s prospects for growth through both decisive M&A and organic opportunities are extremely exciting.”

“Listen, this announcement, simply put, is flattering,” said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. “Bruce could have chosen any company as he is highly sought after, but he didn’t. Instead, he confidently chose The HighBrid Lab to Chair, guide and provide his proven experienced leadership to as we focus on strategic growth opportunities and future M&A. I look forward to co-leading the company with my trusted mentor and friend, who leads by example and challenges me daily, as we are extremely hungry, motivated and energetic. This is a great day for all shareholders.”

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands.

