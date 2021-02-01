Red Light Holland Corp. an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that on Monday, February 8th the Company will launch the Red Light Holland “Give-You-A-Job” contest.”We are the People’s Company and we are grateful to our supporters,” said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director …

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that on Monday, February 8th the Company will launch the Red Light Holland “Give-You-A-Job” contest.

“We are the People’s Company and we are grateful to our supporters,” said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. “Now that we have over $20 million1 in the bank, we have a dedicated budget committed to building our team. The Logo-Redesign contest was a huge success, so we thought, instead of posting on the same old job search sites, which, in my opinion, can never highlight ‘passion’ and ‘love’ of what one wants to do – why not offer positions to our supporters and believers – you know, the #RedLightArmy. We are confident there are highly skilled individuals within this loyal and passionate group who will be amazing additions to our phenomenal team. We are excited about the potential to work with people who are talented, proud, fearless, disruptive and have a romance with the knowledge and belief in the future of psychedelics.”

Russell Peters, Red Light Holland‘s Chief Creative Officer added: “Times are tough right now in the workforce, and we love the idea of being able to give back to those who give back so much to us. We can’t wait to work closely with you, our family – and you can be from anywhere in the world to enter! However there will be lots of competition so we look forward to reviewing your best pitches on social media, which connects all of us, as to why Red Light Holland should Give-You-A-Job. Don’t forget to have fun with it too.”

The Red Light Holland “Give-You-A-Job” contest will be hiring to fill the following positions: (1) Authentic Content Creator(s); (2) Creative Marketing Director; (3) Social Media Specialist; and (4) Brilliant Motion Graphics Designer/Video Editor. The Company will announce the rules and regulations for the “Give-You-A-Job” Contest on February 8th, 2021 at 8:30am on the Company’s www.iMicrodose.ca website, where it is expected that participants will be encouraged to go to social media to make their best pitch as to why they want to work for Red Light Holland and to try to fill the positions that will be offered, including the aforementioned roles. Further details will also be released on multiple social media channels including CCO Russell Peters (5 million plus followers) and Clothing Brand Ambassador Khloë (5 million plus follower) once made available.

